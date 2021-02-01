2021 Nevada Legislature kicks off in Carson City as budget challenges loom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 81st Legislative Session begins today in Carson City, with all eyes on the state’s budget in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic’s devastating effects on the Nevada economy continue to drive much of the agenda for state lawmakers, who convened in a special session over the summer to address emergencies in funding.

The State Assembly started a little later than its 11 a.m. schedule, with the swearing-in of new members and the oath of office for all members of the Assembly. The State Senate is scheduled to go into session at noon.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued a statement as lawmakers convene:

“The budget I recently presented reflects the emergency we are currently in. There’s nothing traditional or customary about fighting through and emerging from a global pandemic, catastrophic personal and financial consequences, business shutdowns, and what continues to be unknown territory. But as I said in my State of the State address, we are forging a new path forward. Nevada is and always will be determined, resilient, and strong.

Today marks the start of the 81st (2021) Legislative Session. I look forward to a strong partnership with the Legislature during this session – including returning and new members.

I look forward to a strong partnership with the Legislature during this session – including returning and new members. We are still in the midst of this pandemic and subsequent crises that have been created. There is no doubt this past year has looked different, and our path forward will look different too, including the 81st Legislative Session. To meet this historic moment, we must commit to work together and focus on legislation that creates jobs, provides immediate assistance and long-term recovery, and improves outcomes for all Nevadans.

The Legislature is extremely quiet on this so-called First Day of School. The building is restricted to lawmakers, staff and media due to COVID-19. You must be tested or have recently been tested to enter. Things get started at 11.

As I said in my State of the State, Nevadans have always shown grit in the face of adversity, and I’m confident we’ll recover from this crisis. The resilience of Nevadans should never be doubted.”