2021 Legislature will open before Clark County fills vacant seats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2021 Legislature will open on Monday, Feb. 1, with two open seats that the Clark County Commission could fill the following day.
Vacancies created when Yvanna Cancela left her Nevada Senate District 10 seat and Alexander Assefa resigned his Assembly District 42 seat are on the agenda when the commission meets Tuesday.
The agenda shows the names of people being considered for the two seats. Action on Tuesday would allow the appointed members to serve until the seats come up for re-election.
Possible appointees for Nevada State Senate District 10, vacated by Yvanna Cancela:
- Elisabeth Apcar
- Sergio Bustios
- Melissa Clary
- John Delibos
- Fabian Donate
- Greg Esposito
- Heather Harmon
- Keenan Korth
- Lisa Levine
- Hergit Llenas
- David Alexander Lopez
- Adriana Martinez
- Stephanie Molina
- Jonathan Norman
- John Ruse
- Dorian Stonebarger
- Kai Tao
- Erik Van Houten
- Marc Anthony Wiley
Possible appointees for Nevada Assembly District 42, vacated by Alexander Assefa:
- Jack Absher III
- Chris Hardin
- Juana Leia Jordan
- Saramei “Sara” Kalaoram
- Tracy Marie Brown-May
- Izack Tenorio
Cancela left her Senate seat to serve in the administration of President Joe Biden. Assefa resigned amid accusations of campaign finance irregularities. He is also accused of running in a district where he does not reside, and making false statements as a candidate.