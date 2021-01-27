2021 Legislature will open before Clark County fills vacant seats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2021 Legislature will open on Monday, Feb. 1, with two open seats that the Clark County Commission could fill the following day.

Vacancies created when Yvanna Cancela left her Nevada Senate District 10 seat and Alexander Assefa resigned his Assembly District 42 seat are on the agenda when the commission meets Tuesday.

The agenda shows the names of people being considered for the two seats. Action on Tuesday would allow the appointed members to serve until the seats come up for re-election.

Possible appointees for Nevada State Senate District 10, vacated by Yvanna Cancela:

Elisabeth Apcar

Sergio Bustios

Melissa Clary

John Delibos

Fabian Donate

Greg Esposito

Heather Harmon

Keenan Korth

Lisa Levine

Hergit Llenas

David Alexander Lopez

Adriana Martinez

Stephanie Molina

Jonathan Norman

John Ruse

Dorian Stonebarger

Kai Tao

Erik Van Houten

Marc Anthony Wiley

Possible appointees for Nevada Assembly District 42, vacated by Alexander Assefa:

Jack Absher III

Chris Hardin

Juana Leia Jordan

Saramei “Sara” Kalaoram

Tracy Marie Brown-May

Izack Tenorio

Cancela left her Senate seat to serve in the administration of President Joe Biden. Assefa resigned amid accusations of campaign finance irregularities. He is also accused of running in a district where he does not reside, and making false statements as a candidate.