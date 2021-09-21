2021 Leagues Cup Final kicks off Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2021 Leagues Cup Final is Wednesday in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium and will put the best U.S. club against the best from Mexico. It’s expected to draw a lot of soccer fans.

The Seattle Sounders, representing Major League Soccer, will face Club León of LIGA MX. Tickets to the Leagues Cup Final are available to the general public online via Ticketmaster.

The Leagues Cup Final is the latest in the series of head-to-head summer matches between Mexico and the United States at the club and international level.

The United States has the upper hand with wins in the Concacaf Nations League Final, Concacaf Gold Cup, and the MLS All-Star Game.

 This game will wrap up the five weeks of MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups

