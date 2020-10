LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin has gone to the dogs again this year to help the Animal Foundation.

The 2021 “Dogs of Downtown Summerlin” calendar is now available.

The dog calendar features one pup each month, photographed on site at Downtown Summerlin.

Each calendar is $10, and all proceeds will benefit the Animal Foundation.

A calendar filled with cute dogs, and all the money raised helps shelter pups in need! đź’— https://t.co/K7hzcvHnRy — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) October 19, 2020

Calendars are now available for sale at the concierge at Downtown Summerlin.