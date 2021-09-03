2021 could be the deadliest year on Nevada roads in the past decade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law enforcement agencies are preparing for a busy holiday weekend and want to remind drivers to be smart and safe on Nevada’s roadways.

The Zero Fatalities coalition says 2021 is on track to be Nevada’s deadliest year in a decade. In July alone, there’s been a 30% increase in traffic fatalities.

“Unfortunately, way too many lives have been lost on our roads this year an that’s why it’s vital that we’re again pushing for that sober weekend making sure that people enjoy our great city, our great state but make sure we have a sober designated driver on the way home this evening,” said Andrew Bennett, Zero Fatalities program manager.

NHP and local police agenices have kicked off an impaired drivers’ campaign ahead of the weekend and will be dedicating extra officers to patrol in an effort to reduce crashes caused by impaired drivers.

Since 2017, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities has partnered with various community leaders in eliminating impaired-related fatalities.

Although we may not see crowds as large as previous years, this Labor Day weekend is still projected to be one of the busiest weekends this year.

this year has already proven to be the deadliest on nevada’s roads in the last 10 years – with a 30% increase in traffic fatalities in july alone.

the coalition for zero fatalities is offering 15-thousand dollars in free lyft ride credits so you can make it home safely.

