2020 Visions: Major traffic projects for the year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Driving anywhere in Las Vegas means running into what seems like never-ending construction. Here are some of the biggest projects planned for 2020.

First and foremost, there’s the new $99 million at I-15 and the 215 Northern Beltway.

This will be a game changer. It includes flyovers from northbound I-15 to the westbound Northern 215 Beltway, southbound I-15 to the west 215, as well as flyovers from the eastbound 215 to southbound I-15, and eastbound 215 to northbound I-15. Those flyovers alone will make a difference but the project also includes adding a new interchange to the I-15, north of the Beltway to and from Tropical Parkway, which is also being reworked to include better access at Centennial Parkway.

NDOT reports an average of 34,000 cars a day around the I-15 and the northern 215 Beltway and that’s expected to grow to upwards of 60,000 a day over the next 20 years.

A groundbreaking is set for March with a completion date in late 2022.

There are also changes coming to the far northwest of the valley.

“The Centennial Bowl will consist of 18 bridges over three levels so it’ll create those direct freeway-to-freeway connections so you don’t have to slow down and speed up, or go onto surface streets to make your link,” said Tony Illia, Nevada Department of Transportation.

Work will also take place on the Tropicana exit at I-15. Illia said it’s not scheduled to break ground until next year. The work will be done Monday through Friday so it won’t cause traffic issues for people going to weekend games at the Allegiant Stadium.

The widening project on state highway 160, the main road between Las Vegas and Pahrump, will finish this year.