2020 Visions: Las Vegas future filled with live entertainment, sports and more visitors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s obvious the Las Vegas Strip is re-inventing itself, yet again. The fun offerings are wide and varied and they’re bringing more people than ever to Las Vegas.

Talk to some people on the Las Vegas Strip and you’ll get a variety of answers as to why they are visiting.

“Jump off the Stratosphere,” said one man.

“To get married. We got married yesterday,” said another.

A boisterous group of women said it was a “bachelorette party.”

A woman visiting from Chile said “It’s like Disneyland but for adults.”

Las Vegas gives visitors plenty of options.

“It’s that celebration and ongoing adult freedom that Las Vegas offers,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “And you also can’t forget Las Vegas is iconic and this skyline is iconic and it’s appeal is universal.”

According to McCarran International Airport, that appeal is attracting record-busting numbers of travelers. More than 51 million people passed through McCarran, up about 4% for a third consecutive year. McCarran was one of the top 10 busiest airports last year.

Domestic travelers capture the lion’s share. Nearly, 4 million international travelers come by air.

Southwest is far and away the leading airline for the Las Vegas valley, but smaller carriers are showing big gains with cheap fares.

So, what will happen in Las Vegas in the next decade to keep visitors coming?

Nelson-Kraft said the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is definitely making room for more business travelers.

There is 3.5 million square feet of convention space that’s coming on-line and that’s just the expansion, she said.

Sporting and live event centers are starting to take the spotlight.

“With the arrival of Allegiant Stadium what the Raiders are bringing in, that venue alone will offer not only great football but it becomes another special event destination,” Nelson-Kraft said. “These things only happen in Las Vegas and it’s a pretty incredible time. I think buckle up, we’re in for a really exciting decade ahead.”

And new mega-resorts like Resorts World will add thousands of rooms, another 5000-seat theater for concerts and conventions and then the MSG Sphere for live concerts. Live events will definitely be taking center stage in this decade.