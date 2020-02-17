2020 Visions: Influx of people to Las Vegas valley pushes housing prices up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It seems everywhere you look, there’s construction around the Las Vegas valley, from hotels to houses. The housing market is trying to keep up as more people move to Southern Nevada.

This year, prices are predicted to reach their highest levels in more than a decade.

The Beaudin family is settling into their new home in Las Vegas.

“There’s just everything here!” Daniela Beaudin said.

They family moved to Las Vegas a few months ago, in part for her husband’s job.

“My husband is an acrobat,” she said.

But also for a better quality of life. They lived in San Diego for years and most recently, outside Seattle.

Timber and Daniela Beaudin recently moved to Las Vegas.

“Definitely more affordable here and everything is convenient,” she said.

More and more people are moving to Las Vegas from out of state. More than 50,000 Californians moved to Nevada between 2017 and 2018.

“They usually have a pocket of cash and the values are extremely well-priced for them,” said Tom Blanchard, president of the Las Vegas Realtors Association.

Because of the influx, he expects housing prices to climb this year to an average $315,000 which is the highest since before the recession. However, he said there’s no sign of a crash this time.

“Its’ a completely different market and a lot more stable and sustainable,” Blanchard said.

Construction crews are busy keeping up with demand. There’s new housing developments in Summerlin, parts of southwest Vegas and Henderson, including the master planned community of Inspirada.

But Blanchard said, it’s still not enough

‘They’re trying to take care of our housing shortage with apartments because they’re easy to build and we can put a lot of people in one place,” he said

With the Raiders coming to Las Vegas this year, even more growth is expected.

“There’s something for everyone here, and there’s a lot of it,” Daniela Beaudin said.

Between 2010 and 2018, the Vegas area grew by about 61,000 people. Numbers for last year are not yet available.