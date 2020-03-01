2020 VGK Fan Fest draws thousands to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights held their annual VGK Fan Fest and thousands showed up to get in on all the fun!

The event, open to the public, was held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday.

Some activities during the event include “Fan-ily Feud” and “Knightlywed” games between select broadcasters and players, question and answer sessions, street hockey, face painters, balloon artists, inflatable obstacle courses and performances and lessons from the VGK Cast.

8 News Now Sports spoke with Gage Quinney and Zach Whitecloud who both said it was amazing to see such a large turnout.

The Golden Knights’ Twitter said more than 4,000 fans showed up for the event.

The only way to wrap up Fan Fest is with T-SHIRTS!!! 😃



Thanks to all 4,000+ fans who came to the party 😎 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/eNL9d7SYCd — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 29, 2020

The first 500 fans in line received a complimentary Golden Knights and the D Las Vegas co-branded hat.