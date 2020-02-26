2020 Pro Football Draft viewing party slated for downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Football fans will be able to take part in an evening of football fun and watch the NFL Draft at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and admission is free.

The 2020 Vegas Draft Party is on Thursday, April and is open to anyone 21 years or old. The doors open at 4 p.m. and the party ends at 9 p.m.

The party includes game-day bites and beverages, stadium-style seating and special appearances from current and former players, cheerleaders, mascots and more.

Party-goers can upgrade their experience for a price. A premium table can be reserved that has a $60 per person food and beverage minimum. Twenty-person man caves with a huge television can also be rented. More information can be found at this link.