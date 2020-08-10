2020 Perseids meteor shower peaks this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Perseids meteor shower, which is considered to be one of the best, is happening this week.

The shower is visible from mid-July each year, with be peaking on Aug. 11, 12 or 13., depending on the particular location of the stream. The rate of meteors that can be seen in the sky can reach up to 60 per-hour and can best be seen in the northern hemisphere.

The meteor shower will be active until Aug. 24. The best time to see the shower is in the hours before dawn and away from city lights.

The Perseid shower consists of small specks of ice and dust that come from the tail of Comet Swift-Tuttle. The comet was discovered in 1862.