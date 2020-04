LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The early stages of 2020 have been filled with the unexpected nobody saw coming.

Las Vegas lost its ‘March Madness’ and NFL Draft festivities. April looks to be just as ominous, but we’ve learned about enough new things to create a tournament of our own culture. 2020 has brought a challenge of a lifetime to millions. If there is heart and humor, there is hope on the horizon.

8 News Now Sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.