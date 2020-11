LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Since he was old enough to dribble and dream, Tyler Bey was going to make the NBA.

The difficulties of watching his mother struggle was grueling. Getting accepted into the University of Colorado was grinding for Bey, but he was not to be denied of the millions kids play basketball for. Only 60 prospects were drafted into the association Wednesday night including this determined and deserving Las Vegan.

8 News Now Sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.