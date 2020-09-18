2020 Las Vegas Unite for Bleeding Disorders Walk goes virtual

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2020 Las Vegas Unite for Bleeding Disorders Walk is going virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is a fundraiser for the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation. It is the only organization that provides emergency financial assistance and youth programs in the state.

Eron Butler is a sophomore in high school. His father has Von Willebrand disease. Eron gives him blood infusions every week.

“One of my biggest fears which is needles,” Butler explained. “I don’t even like seeing needles, but if I love this person, why not? How do doctors get through the day sticking kids with needles? Because they know they’re preventing a life that could be lost. So I have to take the perspective of a doctor, not a little kid that’s afraid of needles.”

Butler says the walk provides a sense of community for his father and their family.

2020 Las Vegas Unite for Bleeding Disorders Walk is Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.