2020 Las Vegas Days Rodeo canceled due to pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s yet another blow to an already dim 2020: this year’s Las Vegas Days Rodeo is canceled.

The City of Las Vegas announced the annual event was off due to the pandemic. It had already been rescheduled because of COVID-19 and was slated for Oct. 8-10 at the Core Arena at the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

While the news is sad, they say planning is already underway for events in May 2021.

Las Vegas’ celebration of the Wild West was started in 1935 and has since morphed from Helldorado Days to Las Vegas Days.