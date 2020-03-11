2020 Census kicks off Thursday, the results will impact state budgets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nine-question 2020 Census gets underway Thursday and you can take part by filling out a paper survey, answering questions on the phone, or going online. The count is important because more than $675 billion in federal funds per year is at stake.

That money is funneled to communities for infrastructure, social services, schools and health care programs and the amount is based on the population. In 2010, only 60% of Clark County residents were counted.

“The numbers impact is huge. I know in the previous census we undercounted 30 percent of our children. That means we are not able to plan accordingly for Pre-K, our schools and how many more teachers we are going to need. So, from a planning point of view, and infrastructure point of view, we need to make sure everyone is counted,” said Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz.

The survey does not include questions about your citizenship status, financial records, or your political affiliation. The questions focus on how many people live in your home, age, gender and race.

Clark County is holding a public event Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clark County Amphitheater on Grand Central Parkway.

“The best way you can give back is to be counted in the census. On Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clark County Government Center, that is your chance to give back to this community. Give back, make yourself be counted, make your friends be counted, your family be counted, kids, uncles, aunts, everybody counts here in Nevada, ” said Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen.

In addition, If you are bilingual, you’re help is needed. There is a hiring event today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henderson JobConnect location at Sunset Way and Mountain Vista Road. The temporary positions start at $18 dollars/per hour. This is the second of two hiring events.

You should bring resumes and dress for interviews.