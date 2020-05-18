2020-2021 preliminary budget to be presented to CCSD school board, $37.8M shortfall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — this is the final week of class in what has been a very unusual year for Clark County students and there are still a lot of questions about next school year. One thing is certain, the district is facing a major budget shortfall.

School board members will receive a preliminary report on the 2020-2021 budget Monday.

The proposed budget shows a shortfall of nearly $38 million. The budget presentation trustees will see shows the district’s total operating revenue declined from the estimate of $2,482,888,000 in the tentative budget to $2,445,108,000 in the current budget.

Much of the district’s budget depends on sales tax revenue which has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown. Governor Steve Sisolak has told agencies to prepare for budget cuts of 4% to 14% over the next two years.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara has not yet said where cuts might need to be made.

As for reopening schools, last week a new working group made up of parents, teachers, principals, and other officials began meeting. The group will meet over the next few weeks to develop a plan to safely return students and teachers to the classroom in August. That plan will be presented at a future date to the school board and superintendent.

The public can have their voices heard at the Monday school board meeting. Comments need to be sent by email to boardMTGcomments@NV.CCSD.net by 2:30 p.m.