2019 Monster Energy Cup happens in Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Supercross is back in Las Vegas and riders are gearing up for a weekend of racing.

The high-flying speed demons will return to Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19 tomorrow for the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross World Championship.

Some of the riders were in the mud pit Friday morning practicing.

Fan Fest really kicks things off outside Sam Boyd Stadium starting at noon and goes until 6 p.m. It’s a chance to meet the riders and see bikes up close.

The doors for the Monster Energy Cup open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.