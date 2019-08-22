2016 prison killing tied to white supremacist gang members arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father has been waiting for years to see the two men, he says, killed his son, get arrested. Those arrests happened this week when federal agents took nearly two dozen people into custody. They are allegedly members of the Aryan Warriors white supremacist gang.

Andrew Thurgood, 26, was killed in 2016 at High Desert State Prison north of Las Vegas. He was serving a sentence for driving a stolen car.

Thurgood’s father, Marty, who asked that his last name not be used, said his son was targeted after coming to the aid of another inmate who was attacked.