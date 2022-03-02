LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An order to pay $223,248 in restitution and a suspended prison sentence were handed down Tuesday in a Medicaid fraud case involving a Las Vegas company called Phenomenal Angels.

Kimberly Rashone Broussard, 53, of Las Vegas was sentenced for intentional failure to maintain adequate records — a gross misdemeanor — by District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells. Broussard’s 364-day prison sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for one year.

An investigation revealed that Phenomenal Angels billed excessive service hours under the names of at least two providers between January 2017 and June 2018. The investigation found that the providers were not employed by Phenomenal Angels for a significant part of the time and further did not provide the services described in claims. Broussard and the company also failed to maintain the required documentation.

“Healthcare providers must remain cognizant that the privilege of receiving taxpayer funds for providing services comes with the obligation to maintain accurate records and submit truthful billings to Nevada Medicaid,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “My office will hold health care companies and their owners accountable for failing to abide by their obligations as approved Nevada Medicaid providers.”

Medicaid fraud convictions can block people from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns can call 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.