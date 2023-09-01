LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twenty thousand doses of controlled substances were seized from two North Las Vegas businesses Wednesday, a release from Attorney General Ford said.

According to the release, the Office of Attorney General investigators, along with Homeland Security Investigations special agents searched two separate businesses in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The two businesses searched were Super Botanica and El Cielito.

During the searches, investigators seized 20,000 doses of controlled substances, counterfeit pharmaceutical products, and mislabeled pharmaceuticals.

“Pharmaceuticals that are mislabeled or counterfeit can present serious dangers to

consumers, who may not know exactly what they are buying,” Ford said. “Getting these substances off the street is important for the health and safety of Nevadans. I’m

proud of the work my investigators did and grateful for the help from Homeland Security

and Boehringer Ingelheim.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, “falsified and substandard drugs may

contain toxic doses of dangerous ingredients and cause mass poisoning. Poor-quality

medicines compromise the treatment of chronic and infectious diseases, causing disease

progression, drug resistance, and death.”