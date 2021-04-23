2,000 food baskets to be distributed Friday at Craig Ranch Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Food baskets will be given away today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas is working with Clark County and the City of North Vegas to distribute 2,000 baskets in the one-day pop-up event. The baskets contain 30 to 40 pounds of food items designed to feed a family of four for a week, including protein, starch, fresh fruits and vegetables, and more.

Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Enter off Craig Road at Revere Street. Participants will be directed to the distribution area in the north parking lot, in front of the community garden. Masks or proper face coverings are required.

This event is an extension of the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas’ community food assistance program that started on March 28, 2020, in response to the temporary closure of hotel and casino resorts across the valley. To date, this program has provided over 360,000 food baskets to Southern Nevada residents adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who are in need of immediate food assistance can schedule a pickup for the regular food assistance program online at bit.ly/cc-efa, or by calling 702-227-8842. Contactless home delivery is available for seniors, people with disabilities, people with underlying health conditions, people diagnosed with COVID-19, or people with mobility or transportation issues. Residents must call 702-227-8842 to schedule home deliveries.