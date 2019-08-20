20-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting, killing roommate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting and killing her roommate. According to police, the shooting happened on August 15 in the 5000 block of Duneville Street near S. Jones Boulevard and W. Flamingo Road.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the roommate as 19-year-old David Roman Tauiliili. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and was ruled a homicide.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Tauiliili. He was transported to University Medical Center where he died.



As a result of Metro’s investigation, Maya Santos was found to have been involved in the deadly shooting. She was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting were not released.