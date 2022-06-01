LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twenty new faces will be added to the Historic Westside Legacy Park on Saturday, June 4, honored for their contributions to the community.

This year’s honorees to be inducted at the 8:30 a.m. ceremony include:

Q. B. Bush

Rev. Donald Maurice Clark

Eugene and Ruby Collins

Louis Conner, Sr.

Cranford Crawford, Jr.

John Edmond

Ida Gaines

Marzette Lewis

Dr. Beverly Mathis

William McCurdy, Sr.

Henry J. Moore, Sr.

Harvey Munford

Claude and Stella Parson

Dr. Anthony and Diane Pollard

Eva Simmons

Dr. Lonnie Sisson

Odis “Tyrone” Thompson

Roosevelt Toston

David and Marcia Washington

Dr. Linda E. Young

It will be a special day for the McCurdy family as William McCurdy, Sr. is added to the list of trailblazers recognized at the park. He is now a Parks & Recreation Advisory Commission member with a long history of public service. And his son, Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II will be one of the speakers at the event.

“The 2022 Legacy Park honorees are a powerhouse group of individuals who have one similarity: they have made a lasting impact in our community and the lives of individuals in the Historic Westside,” McCurdy II said.

The Historic Westside Legacy Park on Mount Mariah Drive near Martin L King Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

“I am particularly proud to see my father, William McCurdy Sr., was selected as an honoree on this list for his work in the community. Our future leaders are fortunate to have the rich history of these individuals to look up to and hopefully build upon in their lifetimes.”

McCurdy II and Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear will host the event at the park that was dedicated on Dec. 4, 2021.

Crear understands the family pride — his parents, Dr. John and Barbara Crear, were among the 36 original honorees.

A statue of former President Barack Obama at the Historic Westside Legacy Park on Mount Mariah Drive near Martin L King Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The park is located at 1600 Mount Mariah Drive. The event will feature the induction ceremony, music and food trucks. It’s a partnership between the City of Las Vegas and Clark County.

“There are so many leaders and icons deserving of enshrinement at the Historic Westside Legacy Park, and it is an honor to welcome the class of 2022,” Crear said. “The park is a beautiful place where people can stroll and experience the history of the Westside and remember all who have paved the way for future generations in the community.”

The community submitted nominees and a panel of community volunteers selected the honorees.

For more information on the honorees, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/LegacyPark.