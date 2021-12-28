20 injured after bus headed to Las Vegas veers off highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nearly two dozen people were hurt following a Greyhound bus headed to Las Vegas veered off a highway and rolled over in Utah Monday night.

Approximately 20 people were taken to area hospitals. The injured vary from minor to serious conditions. None of them appear to be life-threatening injuries, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said

The bus was traveling on Interstate 70 around 11:45 p.m Monday in Emery County when the bus veered off the right side of the road, going about 100 yards before overturning.

There were approximately 38 passengers on the bus, including the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

8 News Now reach out to Greyhound for a comment about the crash.