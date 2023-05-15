LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twenty people were arrested after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Apprehension Team conducted their summertime sex offender verification, according to a press release.

The verification took place from May 8 to 12, during which 1,725 sex offenders were contacted throughout the Las Vegas valley. The verification resulted in 20 arrests.

Charges included failure to obey sex offender registration laws, probation violation, and other arrest warrants.

Source: LVMPD

The 20 people arrested in the operation were:

Bobby Abrams

Jose Aguilar

Marquasz Arrington

Benton Au

Bayyan Baheyadeen

Alexander Barscheski

Daniel Boyd (booking photo currently unavailable)

Mario Brown

Leslie Canfield

David CS Conway

Robin Gash

Ladarren Gaston

Ricky Hanzy

Brendan Highsmith

Patience Kaiser

Jonathan Marks

Kevin Paramore

Donald Robinson

Eugene Smith

Donald Williams

This verification operation was a joint operation between the U.S. Marshals Service District of Nevada Sexual Offender Predator Apprehension Team, Nevada State Police – Parole & Probation Sex Offender Unit, Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, and LVMPD area commands and Homicide Sex Crimes Bureau (HSCB).

In a press release, the LVMPD reminded sex offenders who are required to register that they must verify their address with law enforcement according to their assigned tier:

Tier 3 offenders are required to check in quarterly

Tier 2 offenders are required to check in bi-annually

Tier 1 offenders are required to check in annually

People can check for sex offenders registered in their area by visiting the Offender Watch website.