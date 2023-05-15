LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twenty people were arrested after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Apprehension Team conducted their summertime sex offender verification, according to a press release.
The verification took place from May 8 to 12, during which 1,725 sex offenders were contacted throughout the Las Vegas valley. The verification resulted in 20 arrests.
Charges included failure to obey sex offender registration laws, probation violation, and other arrest warrants.
The 20 people arrested in the operation were:
- Bobby Abrams
- Jose Aguilar
- Marquasz Arrington
- Benton Au
- Bayyan Baheyadeen
- Alexander Barscheski
- Daniel Boyd (booking photo currently unavailable)
- Mario Brown
- Leslie Canfield
- David CS Conway
- Robin Gash
- Ladarren Gaston
- Ricky Hanzy
- Brendan Highsmith
- Patience Kaiser
- Jonathan Marks
- Kevin Paramore
- Donald Robinson
- Eugene Smith
- Donald Williams
This verification operation was a joint operation between the U.S. Marshals Service District of Nevada Sexual Offender Predator Apprehension Team, Nevada State Police – Parole & Probation Sex Offender Unit, Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, and LVMPD area commands and Homicide Sex Crimes Bureau (HSCB).
In a press release, the LVMPD reminded sex offenders who are required to register that they must verify their address with law enforcement according to their assigned tier:
- Tier 3 offenders are required to check in quarterly
- Tier 2 offenders are required to check in bi-annually
- Tier 1 offenders are required to check in annually
People can check for sex offenders registered in their area by visiting the Offender Watch website.