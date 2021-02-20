2 Years Later: A look back on the 2019 2-day snowstorm in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two years ago today, Las Vegas was a winter wonderland! A big snowstorm hit the valley on Feb. 20 and 21, 2019, brining about one inch of snow, according to the official snow total.

Some parts of the valley, including the west side, received eight inches while Henderson recorded about 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Mt. Charleston recorded 17 inches, according to Clark County’s Twitter account.

Before the 2019 snowstorm, the Las Vegas valley had not seen this amount of snow since the great winter storm in 2008.

Let’s take a look back at the snowy two-day event:

  • (Photo: Chello Sweeke)
  • Photo: @TheSuarezzz/Twitter
  • (Photo: Sylvia Galloway)
  • (Photo: Doug Kranz)
  • (Photo: Karen Luksich)
  • Snow in the backyard, pool of a home in Summerlin’s Far Hills neighborhood

hit the “official” snow total was just 0.8 inches at but some spots on the west side of #LasVegas got 8 inches, @GoMtCharleston had 17.

