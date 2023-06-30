LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World opened in June 2021 and the $4.3 billion resort is hard to miss with its 100,000 square-foot LED screen on the side of the building. However, after 2 years has it energized the north end of the Las Vegas Strip?

Resorts World was the first property built ground-up on the Strip in over a decade.

“Two years ago these doors opened with ambition, to anticipation and expectation of transforming the north end of the Strip,” Chief Marketing Officer for Resorts World Las Vegas, Ronn Nicolli said. “When you look at what we’ve been able to accomplish in such a short period of time, you know when we opened this property the initial concept was that we were going to lean into entertainment.”

The over $4 billion resort is paid off and Nicolli said entertainment has played a big part from Carrie Underwood to Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

Nicolli also said that the process has been an evolution.

“We continue to refine and adapt and I think that kind of goes with going through the first two years of operation,” Nicolli said. “It really is a food journey, but we have adapted it and put some more Western options in there.”

Nicolli said the resort has captured the convention crown as anticipated as Teslas zip underneath Resorts World to and from the convention center. However, he did admit that there is still work to do to capture the local audience.

“Not just that Monday through Thursday type of traffic to the property,” Nicolli added. “We want this to be a place where they want to come.”

As for the future, Nicolli said he loves the fact the Fontainebleau is opening because it further strengthens the north position.

Nicolli also said the resort is leaning into what has become a melting pot of personalities, appetites, and cultures.