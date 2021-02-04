2-year reconstruction project to begin on I-15 bridge in Virgin River Canyon

PHOENIX — Construction crews are about to begin a project to replace a bridge on a stretch of Interstate 15 in Virgin River Canyon.

The project will cause traffic disruptions over a period of two years as crews rebuild Virgin River Bridge No. 1 starting on Monday. But the disruptions won’t begin immediately.

Construction will start with months of work below the bridge.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is handling the $56 million project to replace the bridge.

I-15 passes through the canyon in the northwest corner of Arizona between Mesquite and St. George, Utah.

The department said there will be traffic shifts later in the year but that one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open throughout the project.

It’s expected to be finished by fall of 2023.