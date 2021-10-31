2-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are looking for the driver who left a toddler critically injured following a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.

Police responded to a crash shortly before 8:30 p.m., on Doolittle street near Martin Luther King Blvd. and Lake Mead Blvd.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2-year-old was crossing Doolittle street, when a white van turning westbound onto Doolittle street, struck her and left the scene.

Police say that the little girl was taken to Sunrise hospital in critical condition but is expected to be okay.

No other details were immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.