LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Family Services (CCDFS) is investigating following reports of the death of 2-year-old Caleb Vanne.

According to a public disclosure form from the department, the toddler died March 31 after he was found unresponsive in a bathtub in his family’s home.

On March 30, CCDFS received a report that the boy’s adult caregiver found him unresponsive in the bathtub.

Police and medical personnel responded to the residence, and he was transported to a local hospital where medical evaluation deemed him to be in critical condition.

He was pronounced deceased at the hospital March 31.

CCDFS said that there are limited details regarding the circumstances of the incident, but that there is a concern of possible neglect.

CCDFS reported one prior referral to Caleb and/or a member of his family or household, a report said. On March 18, the referral was received by the department and was coded “information only.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Abuse Neglect Section said it is investigating the incident as a child drowning.

Portions of information in the disclosure form were withheld at the request of LVMPD.