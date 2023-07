LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 2-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself near Nellis Air Force Base, according to Metro police.

On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to the 5300 block of East Craig Road near North Las Vegas Boulevard after a report of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived they discovered that a 2-year-old accidentally shot himself, police said. The victim was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with 8newsnow.com for updates.