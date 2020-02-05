2 women make department history, become first female fire chiefs for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is seeing significant changes in its leadership. Two Las Vegas women are making city history by becoming the first female deputy fire chiefs for the Las Vegas fire department.

Sarah McCrea and Dina Dalessio are being promoted to deputy fire chiefs, the first women to hold this rank in the city’s history. LVFR says they are joining a team of two current deputy chiefs, Robert Nolan and David Slattery.

(Pictured Left to Right: Deputy Fire Chiefs Sarah McCrea and Dina Dalessio)

The department says Dalessio has been with the city of Las Vegas since 1999 and currently serves as a battalion chief. In her tenure with the city’s fire department, she also has held the positions of fire captain, acting emergency medical services (EMS) field coordinator and firefighter/paramedic. LVFR says she also serves as a faculty instructor at CSN. She served as the Nevada Task Force 1 National FEMA team leader coordinating the response on five deployments, including those for hurricanes Erma, Harvey and Florence.

LVFR says McCrea started with the department as a firefighter in 1998 and currently serves as the assistant fire chief. She has served in the positions of firefighter paramedic, fire engineer, EMS quality improvement coordinator, administrative officer and currently assistant fire chief. She was also a member of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team. LVFR says McCrea is also the founder and program manager for the department’s nurse call line.

The two, McCrea and Dalessio, will start in their new roles on Feb. 10.

In addition, the department will see a new senior deputy fire chief with the addition of Jeff Buchanan. Buchanan currently serves as the deputy fire chief in Clark County, where he has been since August 2014. Previously, LVFR says Buchanan served more than 10 years in the city of North Las Vegas where he worked as the interim city manager and fire chief, assistant fire chief, fire captain, tactical medic and firefighter paramedic.

Buchanan will start at the end of February 2020.

The changes in the department follow the retirement of Senior Deputy Chief Eddie Vigil and the pending retirement of Assistant Fire Chief John Hurley.