NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two North Las Vegas women were hospitalized Monday night after they were attacked by their dog.

According to North Las Vegas police, officers received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. in the 4800 block of Jade Ridge St. where a woman was found who was being attacked by a dog.

Police said that the lieutenant who first arrived at the scene shot the dog to stop the attack.

The women were treated at Centennial Hospital for several wounds, police said.

The dog, a Pitbull, died after being shot. It was transported to the Animal Foundation.