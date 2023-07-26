LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County Fire Department investigated a home fire in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Wednesday shortly after 6:30 p.m. at 3060 Sierra Ridge Drive near Hollywood Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

When crews arrived they found a single-story home with two vehicles on fire which spread to the garage.

A total of 5 fire engines and 32 personnel helped contain the fire.

There were no reports of injuries and the American Red Cross is helping to assist three people impacted by the home fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.