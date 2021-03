PRIMM, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the California state line Sunday night.

It happened on I-15 in the southbound lanes near mile marker 3. NHP received the call at 6:39 p.m.

According to authorities, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Three people were taken to the hospital, with two transported by ambulance and another airlifted to UMC with critical injuries.

All lanes have since reopened.