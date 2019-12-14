2 Vegas men plead guilty in illegal video streaming case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Las Vegas computer programmers will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty in federal court in Virginia to charges stemming from illegal video streaming operations.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Darryl Julius Polo pleaded guilty Thursday to copyright infringement and money laundering charges while 40-year-old Luis Angel Villarino pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit copyright infringement.

The Justice Department said the Jetflicks and iStreamItAll operations involved subscription services that pirated television and film content and deprived copyright holders of millions of dollars.

Additional defendants in the case are scheduled to go to trial in February.