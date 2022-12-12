LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Impairment and speed are suspected in a deadly crash Sunday night that left two young children, dead and two women seriously injured, North Las Vegas Police said.

The crash was reported around 9:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street.

Deadly crash on Scott Robinson Dr. in North Las Vegas on Dec. 11, 2022. (Credit: NLVPD)

Police said the two children, believed to be toddlers, were not correctly restrained. “Due to the improper restraints, it resulted in one toddler being decapitated, according to a news release from police. The second child died at the hospital.

North Las Vegas Police released a video of the scene showing the path of destruction as the mini-van lost control.

According to police, the Honda mini-van driven by a woman in her 20s veered off the road, sideswiped trees, hit a light pole, wall, and then struck a palm tree head-on. The driver was arrested. The passenger, who was also injured, was a female.

The names of the children will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

North Las Vegas Police urges anyone traveling with children to protect them by making sure each child is secure in a correct car seat for their age, height, and weight.