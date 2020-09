LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a neighborhood near S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Eerie Avenue.

According to officers, two teens were struck by gunfire near the intersection of Neches and Cochiti Lake. The teens were taken to the hospital and are said to be stable.

There’s no word on what happened to lead up to the shooting, but Metro Police says there not looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story.