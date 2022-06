LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a shooting that injured two teenagers.

The incident took place at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Fountain Falls, near Simmons Street and Cheyenne Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The two teens are said to be between the ages of 15 to 17 and have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No other details have been released.