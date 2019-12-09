2 teens arrested for involvement in deadly shooting from Nov. 22

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens were arrested last month for allegedly shooting and killing a man, according to Metro Police.

Metro said everything unfolded on Nov. 22 around 8:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of West Mesa Vista Avenue near S. Buffalo Drive and W. Hacienda Avenue. When officers arrived to the area to investigate reports of gunfire heard, they found a man lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police discovered the victim and a 15-year-old met up for a drug deal. At some point during the exchange, both the teen and the victim pulled out handguns. The juvenile fired several rounds, striking the victim before fleeing the area in a black sedan driven by a second teen.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives located and arrested both teens on one count of Open Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim as well as the cause and manner of his death at a later date.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.