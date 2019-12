LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Tarkanian Middle School students were arrested Wednesday for making terrorist threats against the school. According to Clark County School Police, the girls who are 12 and 13, wrote a threat on the girls’ bathroom wall on Tuesday.

Word about the threat circulated on social media, so CCSD Police launched an investigation. The two girls were arrested Wednesday. They’ve been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center; they’re facing charges for making terrorist threats.