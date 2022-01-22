2 suspects wanted following delivery truck stolen in North Las Vegas

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck in North Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck in North Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

The truck was stolen in the 1300 block of East Owens Avenue, near Pecos Road, around 12:30 p.m, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are believed to be a man and a woman, police said.

One of the carjackers was believed to be armed as one shot was fired in the driver’s direction.

The driver was not hit and sustained no injuries, police said.

The Amazon truck was later found nearby in the 3100 block of Thomas in North Las Vegas. It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen.

Police didn’t release a description of the suspects.

No arrests were made, police said.

Anyone with information can contact North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

The incident remains under investigation.