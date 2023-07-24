LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people who are suspects in the February death of a man who was shot and killed in the Las Vegas Lakes area in February.

On Feb 6, at around 2:29 p.m., police were called to the 8600 block of Starboard Drive near South Durango Drive and West Sahara Avenue.

According to police, arriving officers found a man in his 30s who had been shot several times. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

A release from the LVMPD stated that Homicide detectives were able to identify Kenisha Rice, 36, and Sheldon Johnson, 34, as suspects in the shooting.

On July 21, California law enforcement found both Rice and Johnson and took them into custody. They were booked into the San Bernardino County jail.

As of publication, the two were awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas. There are no booking photos available at this time.

Anyone with any information about this event is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.