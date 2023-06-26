LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two people stealing hundreds of dollars worth of clothes before breaking through the front door were caught on camera, but may not face a single day in jail.

Last Wednesday, workers at Hottie World on Maryland and Flamingo said they were locking up the store as the final customers finished shopping during closing hours. Video taken from outside the store and provided to 8 News Now shows one person kicking through the front door’s glass before the two suspects crawl out and escape around the corner.

Two people escape through the Hottie World front door with almost $800 worth of product after kicking through the front glass door. (KLAS)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed to 8 News Now that no suspects have been identified as of Monday evening.

The store’s supervisor, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said the front door was locked to prevent people from entering past its 7 p.m. closing. As the two suspects carried around multiple items, he said they eventually made a dash for the door.

When it would not unlock, the supervisor said a swift kick sent shards of its glass flying. He provided an invoice to 8 News Now showing just under $800 in clothes were stolen.

“We try to ask nicely. ‘Sorry, can we get our merchandise back?’ And they (said), ‘no’,” the superior said inside the location Monday afternoon while detailing the suspects’ interaction with workers. “(We’re) losing money for, you know, running your business.”

The Hottie World door was boarded up after the June 21 incident. (KLAS)

That amount does not include the additional $1,900 to urgently board the door and replace its glass. Altogether, the police documents show this incident as an almost $2,700 loss for Hottie World.

“(There was) nothing we can do, because we’re not actually allowed to contact the customer, just in case for our safety,” the superior said. “It was a lot of money, you know, for one day.”

While petty larcenies like this could carry up to six months in jail, Criminal Attorney Mace Yampolsky says that’s not how many of these cases end up.

“There’s a lot of nastier crimes out there where people deserve prison,” Yampolsky said inside his Downtown Las Vegas office Monday morning. “Do you really want to put someone in prison who’s stolen $2,500? You know, it’s just not going to happen.”

Security footage inside the clothing store shows the two suspects moments before they break the front door and escape. (KLAS)

Per Nevada law, he says the following thefts carry the possible following penalties:

Larceny under $1,200: up to six months in jail (misdemeanor)

Larceny over $1,200 and under $5,000: up to four years in jail (Category C felony)

Larceny over $5,000 and under $25,000: up to six years in jail (Category B felony)

Larceny over $25,000 and under $100,000: up to ten years in jail (Category A felony)

However, he says several of these charges are pled down through good behavior and petty larceny school.

“If you complete (petty larceny school), it’ll be knocked down to a gross misdemeanor, misdemeanor, and sometimes it’s dismissed, depending on the situation,” Yampolsky said. “Once it gets dismissed, you can seal the record, which is a civil procedure. And then, when that’s done, if anyone looks, they won’t see you’re charged with a crime.”

While LVMPD continues to search for the suspects, this Hottie World location does not feel so hot and fear that they ever will again.

“It was, like, depressing,” the supervisor said steps away from the newly renovated front door. When asked if the constant concern of this incident happening again is a reality he now has to face, he sadly said, “I don’t know.”