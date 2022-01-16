2 suspects arrested following North Las Vegas Home Depot worker shooting

Police are searching for two men who had an altercation with a Home Depot employee, shooting him at least once. (NLVPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two suspects were arrested in Texas with a North Las Vegas last Monday.

The two men were taken into custody Friday in Fort Worth, Texas, in connection with a shooting of a Home Depot employee, police said.

Related Content Home Depot worker shot, search underway for 2 suspects in car with California plates

“Due to local charges in Texas, it is ​unknown when they will extradited back to Nevada,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

The store employee was shot following an altercation with the suspects, police said.

The suspects’ names haven’t been released.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition at a local hospital.