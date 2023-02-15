LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man and woman have been accused of robbing a local business in the east Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, according to police.

Suspects accused in business robbery in 3000 block of south Nellis Boulevard on Feb. 13. (LVMPD)

Suspects accused in business robbery in 3000 block of south Nellis Boulevard on Feb. 13. (LVMPD)

It happened on Feb. 13, at 1:16 a.m. near the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard.

Police said the two suspects entered the business and threatened the clerk with harm while demanding money and merchandise.

The suspects are described as a man in his 40s and a woman with heavy builds and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.