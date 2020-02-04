2 students dead following Oklahoma crash; suspect’s son killed in car wreck 1 day before incident

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Moore Public Schools in Oklahoma say another student has died from their injuries following Monday’s auto-pedestrian wreck outside Moore High School.

A 57-year-old barreled his car through a group of cross country runners on East Main Street in Moore Monday afternoon.

The students, identified as Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison, Ashton Baza and Rachel Freeman were hit.

Emergency crews respond to a scene where the red vehicle hit several Moore High School students, killing at least one, in Moore, Okla., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. At least one girl was killed and several other people were injured, three critically, when a motorist slammed his vehicle into the high school cross-country team as they ran along a street outside their suburban Oklahoma City school Monday, officials said. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP)

Emergency crews respond to a scene where a vehicle hit several Moore High School students, killing at least one, in Moore, Okla., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. At least one girl was killed and several other people were injured, three critically, when a motorist slammed his vehicle into the high school cross-country team as they ran along a street outside their suburban Oklahoma City school Monday, officials said. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP)

Rachel Freeman, one of six students, died at the scene. KFOR in Oklahoma reports that a second student, identified as Yuridia Martinez, has died at the hospital.

Moore Police say 57-year-old Max Townsend didn’t stop until blocks away after barreling through two parked cars, a mailbox, and several front lawns.

“They let him out to see how he would walk and he was dragging his leg,” witness Richard Stafford said.

Townsend was arrested and his truck was left with severe damage to the front grill and the back tailgate.

According to KFOR, Townsend had a son who was killed in a car wreck on Sunday, just one day before this wreck that killed two students. It is unclear at this time if Sunday’s events were a motivation for today, but police say they do suspect Max Townsend was under the influence when the incident occurred.

“He will be taken to the hospital to get his blood drawn and then over to the Cleveland County Detention Center,” Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department said.

Townsend is facing one count of manslaughter and six counts of fleeing the scene of an accident.