2 students arrested for bringing BB gun on Shadow Ridge High’s campus

Two Clark County School students have been arrested for bringing a BB gun onto a school campus.

School police say the two students attend Desert Rose High School and were taken into custody after bringing a replica-Glock BB gun onto the Shadow Ridge High School campus.

Both students were playing with the replica firearm and posting pictures on social media, according to police. Officers confronted the students and then took off on foot. After a short foot pursuit, both students were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

School Police says school was in session at the time of the incident.

The students will face trespassing charges and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

