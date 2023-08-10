LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new “neighborhood hospital” is coming to the north valley as St. Rose Dominican broke ground Thursday on Centennial Parkway near Revere Street.

It’s St. Rose Dominican’s fifth small-format hospital of its kind in the valley, located about three miles directly north of Craig Ranch Regional Park at 725 W. Centennial Pkwy, between Revere and Commerce Street.

“This is indeed a momentous occasion for Dignity Health–St. Rose Dominican family and for the Centennial Hills community,” Dignity Health Nevada President Jon Van Boening said.

“We are confident the current and future residents of this growing area will come to count on us to provide exceptional professional healthcare, in the same way families across the valley have come to for more than 75 years,” he said.

The project will bring a two-story, 24,000-square-foot facility with 10 inpatient beds and eight emergency exam rooms, including a dedicated triage room.

The neighborhood hospitals are built and operated in partnership with Emerus Holdings Inc. Dignity Health said the hospitals address the essential needs of patients and families across the Las Vegas valley, beyond the reach of the company’s three acute care hospitals.

Emerus CEO Vic Schmerbeck said, “Our partnership with Dignity Health–St. Rose Dominican allows us to deliver top-notch medical care through our small-format hospitals, bringing compassionate and experienced care teams closer to where patients live and work.”

The new hospital will be less than four miles from St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s North Las Vegas Campus, which is at Craig Road and Camino Al Norte. It’s about four miles southwest of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.